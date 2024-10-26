Class A roundup: Top-ranked Frenchtown finishes unbeaten regular season with big win over Butte Central

BUTTE — The top-ranked Frenchtown Broncs ran the table on the regular season by beating Butte Central 55-7 on Friday night.
The Broncs, who scored six rushing touchdowns, will enter the playoffs with a record of 9-0.
Cole Johnson and Brady Schmill both ran for two touchdowns. Billy Corette and Mike Rummell also scored on the ground, and Baily Corette caught a touchdown pass from Hank Smith.
Johnson also scored on a 99-yard kickoff return.
Frenchtown led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.
Butte Central ended the regular season with a 3-5 record.
The Class A playoffs kick off next week.
Elsewhere in Class A …
No. 2 Billings Central 38, Miles City 0
No. 3 Dillon 53, Libby 6
Lewistown 31, No. 4 Havre 27
No. 5 Columbia Falls 45, Ronan 8
East Helena 47, Sidney 13
Glendive 2, Hardin 0 (forfeit)
Hamilton 45, Polson 23
Laurel 49, Lockwood 22
Whitefish 69, Browning 0