Class A roundup: Top-ranked Frenchtown finishes unbeaten regular season with big win over Butte Central

BUTTE — The top-ranked Frenchtown Broncs ran the table on the regular season by beating Butte Central 55-7 on Friday night.

The Broncs, who scored six rushing touchdowns, will enter the playoffs with a record of 9-0.

Cole Johnson and Brady Schmill both ran for two touchdowns. Billy Corette and Mike Rummell also scored on the ground, and Baily Corette caught a touchdown pass from Hank Smith.

Johnson also scored on a 99-yard kickoff return.

Frenchtown led 28-0 after the first quarter and 42-0 at the half.

Butte Central ended the regular season with a 3-5 record.

The Class A playoffs kick off next week.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 2 Billings Central 38, Miles City 0

No. 3 Dillon 53, Libby 6

Lewistown 31, No. 4 Havre 27

No. 5 Columbia Falls 45, Ronan 8

East Helena 47, Sidney 13

Glendive 2, Hardin 0 (forfeit)

Hamilton 45, Polson 23

Laurel 49, Lockwood 22

Whitefish 69, Browning 0

