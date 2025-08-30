Class A roundup: Top dogs prevail on weather-plagued opening week

Three of the four teams that made the Class A playoff semifinals last year started the 2025 season on the right foot Friday night. The other came away with a frustrating no-decision.

Defending champion Billings Central overcame an early deficit to run past Dillon while Laurel and Lewistown also scored opening-season victories.

Meanwhile, Havre's game at Whitefish was declared a "no-contest" due to lightning that plagued games across western Montana. The Blue Ponies were leading 21-7 in the second quarter when the game was called off.

Key Week 1 matchup: Billings Central 64, Dillon 28

Dillon was looking to make a big opening-season statement — and the Beavers did by taking a 20-7 second-quarter lead. But the defending champion Rams showed why they're a favorite to keep hold of the title trophy this season, reeling off 30 unanswered points before halftime.

In a matchup of two storied Class A programs, Layne Alexander scored on a 40-yard run to help put the Rams ahead 21-20 later in the second quarter and Central didn't look back.

Other Class A highlights ...

Hardin-Lodge Grass 40, Stevensville 14

In its first game, the new co-op of Hardin and Lodge Grass picked up a Week 1 win at home over Stevensville.

Hardin-Lodge Grass rolls past Stevensville

Havre at Whitefish - No contest

The Blue Ponies seized the lead in the Railroad Rivarly on a 99-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown, then were up by two scores when a thunderstorm interrupted play and ultimately forced a cancellation.

Havre at Whitefish ends in no contest after severe storm

Other scores:

Frenchtown 28, Bigfork 7

Laurel 46, Glendive 6

Lewistown 17, Columbia Falls 13

Lockwood 27, Butte Central 0

Miles City 50, East Helena 47

Sidney 59, Livingston 7

Polson 26, Corvallis 6

