Class A roundup: Second-ranked Billings Central dominates early to beat Glendive

BILLINGS — Second-ranked Billings Central scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and opened its season with a 45-13 win over Glendive Friday night at Herb Klindt Field.

Jack DeBourg scored on touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards on the Rams’ first two possessions, and Ayden Salter added a 14-yard scamper for a 21-0 lead.

Glendive got on the board late in the first half by covering 65 yards on two pass plays. The Red Devils converted on fourth down on a long pass from Carter Amsler to Shann McPherson before Amsler hit Jaden Silha over the middle for a 25-yard score.

The Rams answered on the ensuing kick when Salter received the ball near the left hash and then pitched the ball to William Snell coming from the other side of the field. Snell rambled 90 yards down the left sideline for a 28-6 Billings Central lead.

Other Class A scores ...

Frenchtown 42, No. 4 Columbia Falls 12

Whitefish 27, No. 5 Hamilton 7

Bigfork 38, Polson 3

Butte Central 32, Ronan 22

Laurel 41, Sidney 6

Lewistown 51, East Helena 31

Miles City 34, Lockwood 20