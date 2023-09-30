Class A roundup: QB Kee Christiansen, No. 2 Dillon outlast No. 5 Corvallis

CORVALLIS — Kee Christianson accounted for four touchdowns Friday night and No. 2-ranked Dillon handed upstart Corvallis its first loss of the season, 27-12.

The No. 5-ranked Blue Devils looked to cash in on a fourth-down play from the goal line in the first quarter but were stopped short – though they were able to score a safety on Dillon’s first play of the ensuing possession to take a 2-0 lead.

Corvallis got a 29-yard field goal from James Nordenstrom to make it 5-0 with 2:21 left in the first, but the Beavers struck late in the quarter with a 27-yard TD pass from Kee Christiansen to Kale Konen to go up 7-5.

After the Blue Devils lost a fumble, Christiansen found Matt Davis with a 40-yard bomb to put Dillon ahead 13-5 (the point-after try was blocked). The Beavers opened the second half with a bang, as Christiansen hit David Schmidlin with a 39-yard scoring pass. After the point after Dillon led 20-5.

Corvallis found the end zone for the first time with 5:45 left in the third quarter on a 33-yard TD throw from Aydan Mayn to Gideon Boswell on a fourth-and-3 play, cutting its deficit to 20-12.

The Blue Devils forced consecutive turnovers in the second half but nothing came of it. Dillon then was able to ice the game as Christiansen scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 27-12 with less than a minute to play.

With the win, Dillon improved to 5-0. Corvallis, off to its best start since 1975, slipped to 5-1.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

No. 3 Hamilton 43, Frenchtown 19

No. 4 Billings Central 10, No. 1 Lewistown 7

Havre 41, East Helena 6

Laurel 28, Glendive 19

Libby 49, Butte Central 20

Lockwood 28, Hardin 22

Miles City 46, Sidney 0

Polson 33, Stevensville 12

Ronan 39, Browning 8

Whitefish 20, Bigfork 16