Class A roundup: QB Jarrett Wilson, Polson stay unbeaten with win over East Helena

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)

EAST HELENA — Senior quarterback Jarrett Wilson keeps producing touchdowns and Polson keeps winning.

Wilson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Pirates to a 36-13 victory over East Helena on Friday.

The Pirates wasted no time jumping ahead. On the third play of the game, Trent Wilson caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Wilson and Polson had a quick 7-0 advantage. Later, East Helena fumbled the ball away and Trent Wilson caught his second touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.

Jarrett Wilson later connected with Keyen Nash for a TD throw over the top with less than 30 seconds before halftime. The Pirates led 29-0 at halftime and didn’t look back, improving to 3-0.

Wilson has now thrown 13 touchdown passes through three games.

Other Class A scores:

Billings Central 47, Glendive 6 (Highlights below)

Billings Central rolls to 3-0 in rout of Glendive

Columbia Falls 44, Ronan 16 (Highlights below)

Columbia Falls improves to 3-0 in dominant 44-16 win over Ronan

Dillon 45, Corvallis 6

Hamilton 27, Frenchtown 20

Laurel 31, Sidney 6

Lewistown 63, Livingston 6 (Highlights below)

Lewistown explodes for big win over Livingston

Miles City 54, Lockwood 13

Stevensville 50, Browning 0

Whitefish 34, Butte Central 20

