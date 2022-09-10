Class A roundup: QB Jarrett Wilson, Polson stay unbeaten with win over East Helena

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)
EAST HELENA — Senior quarterback Jarrett Wilson keeps producing touchdowns and Polson keeps winning.
Wilson threw five touchdown passes to lead the Pirates to a 36-13 victory over East Helena on Friday.
The Pirates wasted no time jumping ahead. On the third play of the game, Trent Wilson caught a 58-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Wilson and Polson had a quick 7-0 advantage. Later, East Helena fumbled the ball away and Trent Wilson caught his second touchdown pass for a 14-0 lead.
Jarrett Wilson later connected with Keyen Nash for a TD throw over the top with less than 30 seconds before halftime. The Pirates led 29-0 at halftime and didn’t look back, improving to 3-0.
Wilson has now thrown 13 touchdown passes through three games.
Other Class A scores:
Billings Central 47, Glendive 6 (Highlights below)
Columbia Falls 44, Ronan 16 (Highlights below)
Dillon 45, Corvallis 6
Hamilton 27, Frenchtown 20
Laurel 31, Sidney 6
Lewistown 63, Livingston 6 (Highlights below)
Miles City 54, Lockwood 13
Stevensville 50, Browning 0
Whitefish 34, Butte Central 20