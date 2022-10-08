Class A roundup: Noah Rausch, Frenchtown make quick work of Butte Central

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

BUTTE – Noah Rausch rushed for two touchdowns Friday night and Frenchtown rolled over Butte Central 36-0 in Class A football.

The Broncs took command in the first half. Sully Belcourt got the scoring started late in the opening quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion made the score 8-0.

Rausch later added a 1-yard TD run as the lead grew to 15-0. Not long after that, the Broncs’ Connor Michaud returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown as Frenchtown built a 22-0 advantage.

With 2:24 left in the third quarter, the Broncs tightened their stranglehold when Rausch scored on an 18-yard run. Rausch's run made it 29-0, and that was the score at the end of the quarter.

With 2:05 remaining in the game, Frenchtown added to its total, as Peyton Hicks found the end zone on a 9-yard run. That increased the Broncs' lead to 36-0, which is how the night ended.

Other Class A scores:

No. 1 Hamilton 42, Ronan 7

No. 2 Lewistown 55, Hardin 18

No. 3 Billings Central 35, Sidney 0 (Highlights below)

Billings Central beats Sidney, sets up undefeated showdown with Lewistown

No. 5 Columbia Falls 65, Browning 12

Glendive 48, Livingston 6

Laurel 12, Miles City 7

Whitefish 48, Libby 39