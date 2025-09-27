Class A roundup: No. 5 Laurel bounces back; 3 other ranked squads prevail

After a shutout loss last week at No. 1 Billings Central, Laurel faced another tough road test Friday at No. 2 Lewistown. This time the Locomotives passed.

Trailing by eight points entering the fourth quarter, No. 5 Laurel gutted out a 35-21 victory with a fourth-quarter rally in the game of the week in Class A.

Three other ranked teams won on Friday, as top-ranked Central, No. 3 Hamilton and No. 4 Frenchtown all won by sizeable margins.

Key Week 5 matchup: No. 5 Laurel 35, No. 2 Lewistown 21

Laurel's comeback began midway through the fourth quarter. A 23-yard run by Curtis Fox set the Locomotives at the Lewistown 12, and then two plays later Luke Maack caught a 5-yard scoring pass from Krew Hunter. Hunter then hit Isaiah Burt with a two-point pass to tie the game.

Laurel soon got the ball back, and Hunter scored a short touchdown run to put his team up 28-21. The Locos then sealed it when Gabe Glassing returned an interception 53 yards for a TD.

With the win, Laurel improved to 4-1 while Lewistown suffered its first loss, slipping to 3-1.

Other Class A highlights:

Columbia Falls 27, Bigfork 13

East Helena 48, Livingston 0

Other scores:

No. 1 Billings Central 49, Miles City 22

No. 3 Hamilton 52, Stevensville 7

No. 4 Frenchtown 38, Dillon 7

Butte Central 35, Corvallis 13

Havre 62, Browning 8

Libby 31, Polson 20

Lockwood 36, Hardin-Lodge Grass 15

Sidney 27, Glendive 20

Whitefish 65, Ronan 0

