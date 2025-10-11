Class A roundup: No. 5 Hamilton bounces back as ranked teams cruise to victories

No. 5-ranked Hamilton fell short last week in a rivalry matchup with Frenchtown but bounced back Friday night with a 42-21 victory over another Southwest foe, Dillon.

The victory was just one on what was a good night for the top-five teams in MTN Sports' Class A power rankings: No. 1 Billings Central routed Hardin-Lodge Grass 63-0, No. 2 Frenchtown raced past Butte Central 49-0, No. 3 Laurel rolled over Livingston 49-0, and No. 4 Lewistown beat Havre 33-14.

Key Week 7 matchup: No. 5 Hamilton 42, Dillon 21

Quarterback Cooper Weston had a hand in four touchdowns as Hamilton got back in the win column Friday night.

The Broncs jumped ahead early as Jude Widmer took a screen pass from Weston and ran 68 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead. Widmer then scored on a 12-yard sweep and Weston found the end zone on a 5-yard keeper as Hamilton went up 21-0.

Weston later added touchdown runs of 1 and 5 yards, and Brandon Saltzman salted it away with an 11-yard run in the fourth.

Hank Hagenbarth rushed for a pair of touchdowns for the Beavers, who made it a one-score game in the third quarter but couldn't come all the way back.

Other Class A highlights:

No. 1 Billings Central 63, Hardin-Lodge Grass 0

No. 4 Lewistown 33, Havre 14

Colulmbia Falls 19, Whitefish 18

East Helena 76, Browning 0

Other scores:

No. 2 Frenchtown 49, Butte Central 7

No. 3 Laurel 49, Livingston 0

Corvallis 41, Stevensville 12

Glendive 16, Miles City 8

Libby 35, Ronan 0

Sidney 20, Lockwood 18