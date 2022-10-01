Class A roundup: No. 4 Polson roars back, beats No. 5 Columbia Falls in thriller

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

COLUMBIA FALLS – It was the week’s marquee matchup in Class A, with two undefeated and ranked teams – Northwest conference rivals Polson and Columbia Falls – squaring off Friday night.

In the end, No. 4 Polson rallied from three-score deficit to upend No. 5 Columbia Falls in a thriller, 32-31.

The Wildcats scored on their opening drive, as quarterback Cody Schweikert kept the ball for a 10-yard touchdown run. Polson answered quickly when QB Jarrett Wilson connected with Brock Henriksen with a 25-yard TD pass.

With 5:41 remaining in the second quarter, Kai Golan drilled a 29-yard field goal to put Columbia Falls ahead 10-7. The Wildcats extended their lead near the end of the first half when Schweikert hit Mark Robison with a 21-yard TD pass. That made the score 17-7.

Columbia Falls extended things further in the third quarter as Schweikert threw a 46-yard TD bomb to Alihn Anderson for a 24-7 advantage. But Polson answered on the final play of the third when QB Jarrett Wilson fired a stroke to Tommy Sherry in the back of the end zone to bring the Pirates within 24-14.

Columbia Falls then fumbled, and that led to a 17-yard TD run by Wilson. The point-after try was missed, but Polson got back within 24-20. The Wildcats responded with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Schweikert to Jace Hill, but Polson answered again on a 9-yard TD throw from Jarrett Wilson to Trent Wilson, making the score 31-26 with 5:34 left.

Polson then recovered an onside kick, and Jarrett Wilson hit Henrikson with a 36-yard touchdown pass. A two-point try was unsuccessful but the Pirates had their first lead at 32-31. Polson’s defense then held Columbia Falls on fourth down, and the Pirates were able to run out the clock to cap a comeback win after being down 24-7.

Other Class A scores:

Billings Central 38, Laurel 3 (highlights below)

No. 3 Central blows out Laurel, remains unbeaten

Dillon 47, Butte Central 14 (highlights below)

Dillon Beavers roll past Butte Central to improve to 4-1

Hamilton 43, East Helena 0 (highlights below)

Hamilton blasts past East Helena on homecoming night

Havre 26, Glendive 12

Libby 42, Browning 6

Miles City 54, Livingston 0

Sidney 47, Hardin 12

