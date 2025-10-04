Class A roundup: No. 3 Frenchtown tops No. 2 Hamilton; only 1 unbeaten remains

In the annual Battle of the Broncs rivalry game, No. 3 Frenchtown handed No. 2 Hamilton its first loss of the season Friday night with a 21-14 victory and earned a leg up in the Southwest division of Class A.

Elsewhere, top-ranked Billings Central won again and is now 6-0 as the last unbeaten in the classification. No. 4 Laurel and No. 5 Lewistown — the Eagles won a matchup between those teams last week — each prevailed.

In particular, the Locomotives overcame upstart East Helena 25-19 in a meeting between 4-1 teams from the Central division.

Key Week 6 matchup: No. 3 Frenchtown 21, No. 2 Hamilton 14

In a game that will likely go a long way toward deciding the Class A Southwest division, Dawson Rodini threw two touchdown passes for Frenchtown.

Hamilton struck first on a 30-yard run by Jude Widmer in the opening quarter, but Frenchtown responded on an 8-yard pass from Rodini to Jordan Warner.

Frenchtown gained some separation in the second quarter when Rodini found Bailey Corrette with a 22-yard scoring pass, and after a Cooper Michaud interception the Broncs added to the lead on a 3-yard run by Cole Johnson to go ahead 21-6.

Hamilton had the only points of the second half, as quarterback Cooper Weston ran for a touchdown. The two-point try was good to pull Hamilton within 21-14 in the third, but that was where things stood at the end of the game.

With the win, Frenchtown improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the division. Hamilton, suffering its first loss, is now 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the league.

Other Class A highlights:

No. 4 Laurel 25, East Helena 19

Laurel holds off East Helena, 25-19

Bigfork 46, Libby 9

Bigfork gets back on track, rolls past Libby

Other scores:

No. 1 Billings Central 42, Lockwood 7

No. 5 Lewistown 59, Browning 16

Butte Central 58, Stevensville 22

Columbia Falls 54, Ronan 0

Dillon 26, Corvallis 7

Glendive 46, Hardin-Lodge Grass 26

Havre 64, Livingston 7

Sidney 21, Miles City 6

Whitefish 41, Polson 6