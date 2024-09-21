Class A roundup: No. 3 Frenchtown corrals top-ranked Dillon to end Beavers' 13-game winning streak

FRENCHTOWN — Brody Hardy threw for one score and ran for two more as the third-ranked Frenchtown Broncs upended defending champion and top-ranked Dillon 22-20 Friday night
Frenchtown’s win ended a 13-game winning streak for the Beavers, who hadn’t lost since a Nov. 5, 2022 quarterfinal setback to Billings Central.
Hardy threw a 35-yard touchdown pass — on fourth down — to Billy Corette to open the scoring. Hardy’s 4-yard run broke a 7-7 tie in the fourth quarter and his 19-yard run and subsequent two-point conversion lifted Frenchtown (4-0) to a 22-13 lead.
Dillon missed a 37-yard field goal near the end of the first half and went into the locker room trailing by seven.
Hank Hagenbarth found the end zone from the 3-yard line to tie the score in the third quarter, and following Hardy’s first TD run, Dillon quarterback Canin Christiansen hooked up with Kyler Engellant to get the Beavers (2-1) within 14-13 after a 2-point conversion attempt failed.
The Beavers put up a final touchdown on Jrney Mataafa's 4-yard run late in the fourth quarter but ran out of time.
Elsewhere in Class A …
No. 2 Billings Central 31, No. 4 Laurel 7
East Helena 49, No. 5 Miles City 35
Bigfork 41, Libby 9
Columbia Falls 3, Whitefish 0
Corvallis 60, Butte Central 21
Hamilton 43, Stevensville 0
Havre 27, Glendive 8
Lewistown 42, Lockwood 7
Polson 37, Ronan 14
Sidney 27, Hardin 20