Class A roundup: No. 3 Dillon rolls past Southwest conference rival Butte Central

DILLON — No. 3-ranked Dillon made short work of Southwest A foe Butte Central on Friday, racing away for a 49-0 victory at Vigilante Stadium.

Robbie Wharton gave the Beavers the lead when he took a swing pass from Kanon Christiansen 47 yards to the end zone early in the first quarter. It was 14-0 a little later after Jrney Mataafa scored on a 17-yard run.

Dillon kept it going late in the first quarter as Carter Curnow took a pass from Christiansen and ran to the end zone for a 36-yard score. And early in the second those two connected again, this time from 16 yards to give the Beavers a 28-0 lead.

Mataafa then scored his second rushing TD of the night, a 25-yarder with 4:52 left in the opening half as Dillon pushed its advantage to 35-0.

Christiansen made a defensive impact, too, with a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown with 2:00 left before halftime and Dillon went into the break leading 42-0.

The scoring continued for the Beavers in the second half as Caden Morrisroe had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, making it 49-0.

With the win, Dillon improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Southwest A as it chases the conference’s No. 2 seed. Butte Central is now 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the league.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 1 Frenchtown 56, Stevensville 0

No. 2 Billings Central 63, Lockwood 7

No. 2 Billings Central rolls over Lockwood to improve to 8-0

No. 4 Havre 41, Sidney 12

No. 5 Columbia Falls 43, Bigfork 14

Corvallis 30, Hamilton 6

Laurel 49, East Helena 29

Laurel overpowers East Helena, 49-29

Lewistown 45, Glendive 7

Libby 16, Browning 7

Miles City 2, Hardin 0 (forfeit)

Whitefish 35, Polson 10

