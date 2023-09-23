Class A roundup: No. 2 Dillon overwhelms Whitefish to keep undefeated record intact

DILLON — Kee Christiansen had a hand in three first-quarter touchdowns as No. 2 Dillon rolled to a 45-7 wire-to-wire win over visiting Whitefish in Class A football action Friday.

Christiansen, Dillon's senior quarterback, scored on a 2-yard run on the game's opening possession, and the Beavers would never look back. They intercepted Whitefish on the next possession, and Christiansen connected with Carter Curnow for an 8-yard touchdown moments later. Christiansen threw another touchdown to Kale Konen before the end of the first quarter.

Dillon continued to pour it on in the second, getting a 45-yard scoring run from Christiansen and a 3-yard TD from Konen to build a 32-0 lead. Whitefish finally got on the board late in the first half on a touchdown pass from Mason Kelch to C.J. Thew, but Dillon added two insurance touchdowns in the third quarter to finish off the 45-7 win.

Dillon (4-0 overall, 2-0 Southwest A) will head to No. 5 Corvallis (5-0, 2-0) for a key conference matchup next week. Whitefish (1-4 overall, 1-0 Northwest A) will be at Bigfork (3-2, 3-0).

Elsewhere in Class A ...

No. 1 Lewistown 7, Hardin 0

No. 4 Billings Central 28, Sidney 6

No. 5 Corvallis 44, Libby 0

Browning 63, Butte Central 15

Columbia Falls 42, Polson 0

East Helena 20, Glendive 18

East Helena moves to 2-3 after close call at home versus Dawson Co.

Frenchtown 32, Bigfork 23

Havre 11, Lockwood 9

Laurel 27, Miles City 13

Stevensville 26, Ronan 10