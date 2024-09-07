Class A roundup: No. 2 Billings Central staves off No. 3 Havre in ranked matchup, 35-20

HAVRE — Quarterback Howie Martin threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns and No. 2 Billings Central went on the road to beat No. 3-ranked Havre 35-20 in a top-5 Class A matchup Friday night.

William Snell caught both of Martin's touchdown throws and finished with 143 receiving yards. Running back Ayden Salter also had 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Rams, who moved to 2-0 with the victory.

Martin and Snell hooked up for 31-yard touchdown to open the scoring and put Central up 7-0, but Havre answered with a touchdown from Colter Solomon (thought the point-after kick was botched).

The teams went into halftime tied 14-14, thanks in part to a 71-yard touchdown catch by Havre's Trey Gary. Central took command in the second half as Snell took a pass from Martin and ran all the way for an 82-yard TD connection.

Salter gave Central a 28-20 lead later in the third with a 56-yard touchdown scamper. Another Rams touchdown capped the scoring and salted away a key road victory for Central.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 1 Dillon 55, Stevensville 0

No. 4 Frenchtown 42, Corvallis 0

Butte Central 22, Hamilton 21 (OT)

Eureka 39, No. 5 Whitefish 32

East Helena 54, Hardin 8

Laurel 21, Lewistown 6

Miles City 26, Glendive 6

