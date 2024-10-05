Class A roundup: No. 2 Billings Central powers past No. 5 Lewistown to remain undefeated

LEWISTOWN — The Billings Central Rams secured their second consecutive shutout in beating Lewistown 39-0 on the road Friday night.

The Rams, ranked No. 2, improved to 6-0. They blanked Sidney 55-0 last week. Lewistown dropped to 4-2.

Billings Central quarterback Howie Martin threw two touchdown passes to William Snell, and Jack DeBourg had two touchdown runs as the Rams surpassed 30 points once again. In their six wins, the Rams have scored 45, 35, 41, 31, 55 and 35 points.

Martin ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the first quarter and DeBourg scored from 4 yards out in the second quarter to give the Rams a 12-0 halftime lead.

In the second half, Martin connected with Snell on scoring passes of 35 and 22 yards, and DeBourg added a 13-yard run as the Rams took control with a 21-point third quarter.

Jett Lafontaine completed the scoring with a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Ayden Salter rushed for 118 for the Rams, while DeBourg had 106 yards on the ground. Central's defense held Lewistown to minus-11 rushing yards.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 1 Frenchtown 43, Hamilton 0

No. 3 Dillon 42, Corvallis 7

No. 4 Laurel 38, Glendive 17

Havre 33, East Helena 28

Libby 37, Butte Central 30

Lockwood 41, Hardin 0

Miles City 31, Sidney 7

Polson 60, Stevensville 14

Ronan 24, Browning 0

Whitefish 42, Bigfork 22