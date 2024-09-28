Class A roundup: No. 1 Frenchtown rolls over No. 3 Bigfork behind five TDs from QB Brody Hardy

BIGFORK — Brody Hardy threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as newly minted No. 1 Frenchtown solidified its top Class A ranking Friday night with a 48-13 win over No. 3 Bigfork.

Frenchtown, which knocked off previous No. 1 Dillon last week, remained unbeaten at 5-0, continuing the Broncs’ best start since 2019. Their winning streak has included wins over three of last season’s four semifinal teams.

Billy Corette and Jordan Warner caught two touchdown passes each. Hardy connected with Corette on scores of 58 and 60 yard, while Warner hauled in TD strikes of 20 and 46 yards.

Hardy also ran for a 64-yard score and Cole Johnson added a 6-yard touchdown to complete the scoring for the Broncs.

Bigfork scored twice on touchdown passes from Cole Schmit to Tamet Savik.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 2 Billings Central 55, Sidney 0

No. 4 Dillon 19, Whitefish 13

Columbia Falls 42, No. 5 Polson 0

Butte Central 37, Browning 34

Corvallis 44, Libby 0

East Helena 60, Glendive 42

Havre 34, Lockwood 14

Laurel 28, Miles City 7

Lewistown 54, Hardin 8

Ronan 36, Stevensville 8

