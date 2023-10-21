Class A roundup: No. 1 Dillon, No. 2 Billings Central prevail, will enter playoffs unblemished

BILLINGS — Top-ranked Dillon ended the regular season in the same fashion it began — on the winning side.

The Beavers blanked Libby 49-0 Friday night to improve their overall record to 8-0 and enter the Class A playoffs on a roll. Dillon has allowed just 14 total points in its past three games, including a 35-7 win over then-No. 2 Hamilton on Oct. 6.

Not to be outdone, No. 2-ranked Billings Central also closed its regular season with a 42-6 victory over Miles City Friday to run its record to 9-0 and also go into the playoffs unblemished.

Vinnie Souza rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Adam Balkenbush had 82 yards rushing and two TDs on the ground. Balkenbush accounted for three total touchdowns.

Both the Beavers and Rams will have first-round playoff byes next week, then will host quarterfinal games the weekend of Nov. 3-4.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

No. 3 Corvallis 49, Stevensville 0

Havre 17, No. 4 Lewistown 14

No. 5 Hamilton 33, Polson 13

Columbia Falls 53, Ronan 0 (Thursday)

East Helena 29, Sidney 20

Frenchtown 60, Butte Central 19

Glendive 42, Hardin 24

Laurel 27, Lockwood 15 (Thursday)