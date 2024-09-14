Class A roundup: No. 1 Dillon comes out on top in title-game rematch with Columbia Falls

DILLON — Dillon’s Hank Hagenbarth scored two touchdowns to help the defending champion and top-ranked Beavers beat Columbia Falls 21-7 in a title-game rematch Friday night.

The Beavers needed overtime to get past Columbia Falls in last season’s championship game, and it took grinding things out to get the victory this time.

Hagenbarth’s first score — a 3-yard run — came with about seven minutes left in the first quarter. That’s where things stood going into the fourth quarter before Hagenbarth punched in another short run for a 14-0 Dillon lead.

Moments later, Dillon picked off a Columbia Falls pass, leading to a 20-yard touchdown run by Journey Mataafa as the floodgates opened for the Beavers (2-0).

Columbia Falls (1-2) tried to make a game of it when Easton Brooks caught a 10-yard touchdown from Banyan Johnston. But Dillon’s Kyler Engellant later sealed the victory with an interception.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 2 Billings Central 41, East Helena 14

No. 3 Frenchtown 14, Lakeland (Idaho) 7

No. 4 Laurel 42, Hardin 14

Miles City 22, No. 5 Havre 19

Bigfork 32, Hamilton 6

Browning 40, Stevensville 0

Glendive 38, Lockwood 31

Lewistown 49, Sidney 8

Polson 21, Butte Central 14

Ronan 22, Libby 19

Whitefish 21, Corvallis 20