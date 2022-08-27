Class A roundup: Lockwood plays first varsity game, but Billings Central wins big

(Editor's note: This article will be updated with scores and highlights throughout Friday)

BILLINGS — Friday was a night of firsts for Lockwood. It was nothing new for Billings Central.

Perennial contender Central rudely welcomed the Lions to the Class A football scene with a 42-6 victory at Herb Klindt Field. It was Lockwood’s inaugural varsity game since the high school opened its doors in 2019.

The Rams put together a cascade of touchdowns early, including those scored on the ground by quarterback Adam Balkenbush, Clay Oven (a recent Montana Grizzlies commit) and two by Kade Boyd — the latter of which came after Boyd recovered a fumble. Central was ahead 28-0 with 4:14 left in the first half.

The lead ballooned to 42-0 in the third quarter. Lockwood’s points were accumulated by quarterback Jaren Knows His Gun, who ran it in to score the Lions’ first-ever varsity touchdown.

Lockwood, coached by Rob DiGiallonardo, played a JV-only schedule prior to this season. The Lions trailed just 7-0 after the first quarter before Central turned it on.

Other Class A scores:

Columbia Falls 35, Stevensville 7

Dillon 26, Whitefish 9 (Highlights below)

Dillon beats Whitefish in Week 1

Frenchtown 41, Browning 0

Hamilton 35, Corvallis 0

Havre 13, Sidney 7

Laurel 56, Livingston 0 (Highlights below)

Laurel blows out Livingston

Lewistown 44, Glendive 12 (Highlights below)

Lewistown opens season with win over Glendive

Libby 37, East Helena 0

Miles City 58, Hardin 14

Polson 49, Butte Central 14 (Highlights below)