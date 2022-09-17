Class A roundup: Lewistown goes on road, takes down Laurel in battle of unbeatens

LAUREL — In a battle of Class A unbeatens, Lewistown took command in the first half and went on a beat Laurel 24-3 on Friday.

It was Lewistown’s first win over Laurel since 2007. The Eagles are now 4-0 while the Locomotives dipped to 3-1.

The Locomotives got the scoring started in the opening quarter when Owen Adams drilled a 47-yard field goal for a 3-0 advantage. That score held until the 5:30 mark of the second quarter, when Lewistown began to take command.

The Eagles grabbed at 7-3 lead at that point, as Royce Robinson ran the ball on a reverse then threw back to quarterback Gage Norslein for a trick-play touchdown. It became 14-3 on a 1-yard plunge by Norslein later in the second quarter.

That score was set up after a Laurel fumble and a deep pass from Norslein to Matt Golik, who went over two defenders to make a difficult catch.

With the ball and with time winding down in the first half, Lewistown executed its two-minute drill and capped the possession with a punishing 4-yard run to the left pylon by Jett Boyce. That put the Eagles in front 21-3 at intermission.

After a scoreless third quarter the Eagles added a field goal to grab their final 24-3 advantage with 9:39 left.

Other Class A scores:

Billings Central 35, Havre 0

Columbia Falls 49, Libby 7

East Helena 47, Browning 13

Hamilton 42, Butte Central 0 (Highlights below)

Hamilton extends win streak, storms past Butte Central

Lockwood 49, Sidney 19 (Highlights below)

Lockwood with the win over Sidney

Miles City 32, Glendive 0

Polson 47, Ronan 12