Class A roundup: Lewistown begins championship defense with rout of East Helena

EAST HELENA – Lewistown started its Class A state title defense on the right foot Friday night with a 44-7 rout of East Helena.
Lewistown took a 7-0 advantage on a 1-yard QB draw out of shotgun by Dash Ruff.
The Eagles built their lead to 21-0 early in the second with a 15-yard touchdown run by Kieran Netburn. Lewistown continued to pile it on, going up 28-0 lead on a 3-yard TD run by Netburn midway through the second.
Last season, the Eagles won their first state championship in 21 seasons.
Elsewhere in Class A:
Bigfork 55, Polson 20
Bigfork routes Polson in Class A debut
Billings Central 22, Glendive 20
Columbia Falls 42, Frenchtown 12
Columbia Falls cruises past Frenchtown to open season strong
Corvallis 45, Browning 0
Hamilton 21, Whitefish 7
Havre 43, Hardin 12
Laurel 35, Sidney 0
Laurel starts season on strong note with win over Sidney
Libby 21, Stevensville 7
Ronan 29, Butte Central 15
Kolby Finley accounts for three scores as Ronan powers past Butte Central