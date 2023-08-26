Class A roundup: Lewistown begins championship defense with rout of East Helena

EAST HELENA – Lewistown started its Class A state title defense on the right foot Friday night with a 44-7 rout of East Helena.

Lewistown took a 7-0 advantage on a 1-yard QB draw out of shotgun by Dash Ruff.

The Eagles built their lead to 21-0 early in the second with a 15-yard touchdown run by Kieran Netburn. Lewistown continued to pile it on, going up 28-0 lead on a 3-yard TD run by Netburn midway through the second.

Last season, the Eagles won their first state championship in 21 seasons.

Elsewhere in Class A:

Bigfork 55, Polson 20

Bigfork routes Polson in Class A debut

Billings Central 22, Glendive 20

Columbia Falls 42, Frenchtown 12

Columbia Falls cruises past Frenchtown to open season strong

Corvallis 45, Browning 0

Hamilton 21, Whitefish 7

Havre 43, Hardin 12

Laurel 35, Sidney 0

Laurel starts season on strong note with win over Sidney

Libby 21, Stevensville 7

Ronan 29, Butte Central 15