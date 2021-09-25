Class A roundup: Laurel rolls past Hardin

(Editor's note: this article will be updated as games finish)

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

LAUREL-- The Laurel Locomotives ran their record to 4-0 Friday night as they cruised past Hardin 42-0 on Homecoming.

Kyson Moran threw touchdowns to three different receivers in the first half, while Beau Dantic ran for two first-half TD's as the Locos jumped out to a 34-0 lead at the break. Most of the starters were replaced at halftime.

Laurel heads nine miles east next week to take on rival Billings Central, Friday at 7:00 p.m. The Locomotives beat Central 34-0 in last year's State A title game.

Class A scores

Lewistown 37, Sidney 7

Miles City 40, Havre 0