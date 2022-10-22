Class A roundup: Huge rushing output lifts No. 1 Hamilton over No. 4 Columbia Falls

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

COLUMBIA FALLS — Lucas Lant rushed for two third-quarter touchdowns and No. 1 Hamilton finished its regular-season schedule undefeated with a 23-7 victory over No. 4 Columbia Falls.

Lant scored twice on 1-yard runs in the third as the Broncs, the defending Class A state champions, opened up a two-score advantage. Hamilton’s defense also produced two safeties by sacking Columbia Falls QB Cody Schweikert twice in the end zone.

Liam O’Connell had a 13-yard touchdown run for the Broncs in the second quarter.

The Wildcats’ only points came on a 16-yard touchdown throw from Schweikert to Mark Robison in the second.

Hamilton rushed for 310 yards, led by O’Connell’s 105. Tyson Bauder had 68 yards and Lant added 67. Schweikert finished 13-for-32 passing for 119 yards with one TD and one interception.

Hamilton will enter the Class A playoffs with a 9-0 overall record. Columbia Falls closed its regular season with a 6-2 mark.

Other Class A scores:

No. 2 Lewistown 36, Miles City 0

No. 3 Polson 34, Whitefish 28

No. 5 Billings Central 62, Hardin 0

Dillon 42, Ronan 0

Frenchtown 49, East Helena 7

Glendive 28, Sidney 22

Laurel 3, Havre 0 (Thursday, highlights below)

Laurel edges Havre, 3-0

Libby 52, Corvallis 42

Lockwood 50, Livingston 0

Stevensville 34, Butte Central 21

