Class A roundup: Hamilton finishes undefeated regular season, shuts out Columbia Falls

(Editor’s note: this article will be updated with scores and highlights as games finish)

Hamilton 55, Columbia Falls 20

Hamilton got on the board early and never looked back, cruising to a 55-20 win over Columbia Falls on Friday to wrap up an undefeated regular season at 8-0.

On the first drive of the game Tim Zohner ran in a 9-yard touchdown, one of his three rushing town downs in the first half .

But it didn't take long for Columbia Falls to answer back as quarterback Cody Schweikert ran it in for the two-yard touchdown. He also threw for a touchdown.

Hamilton had a big second quarter, scoring 5 touchdowns help propel the Broncs to a 55-20 victory.

Lewistown 7, Miles City 0

LEWISTOWN — The Lewistown Eagles gutted out an emotional 7-0 win over Miles City on Friday night less than a week after losing senior leader and team captain Dylan Morris, an All-State lineman, to a car crash in Fergus county.

Morris was on the hearts and minds of everyone in attendance, and the first play of the game became an act of pure sportsmanship. Miles City received the kick and started on offense. Lewistown went on the field with 10 men, leaving a gap at nose tackle where Morris would have lined up.

Miles City didn’t snap the ball and was called for delay of game, which Lewistown declined. It was a pre planned moment.

When the game started, Lewistown would strike first. Chance Fields hit Kyler Fleming on a screen pass, who then ran through the defense for a 59 yard score to make it 7-0. That would be the only score needed in the ball game.

Miles City made several trips into Lewistown territory but the Lewistown defense held strong each time.

After the game, emotions poured out. The remaining Lewistown seniors walked the length of the field carrying Dylan’s jersey and helmet, and laid them on the DM71 decal in the end zone.

Lewistown will receive a bye in the first round of the State A playoffs.

Butte Central 41, Stevensville 14

The Maroons stormed to a 13-point lead a minute and 20 seconds into the game as Central flattened Stevensville 41-14 to wrap up the season for both teams. With Libby beating Corvallis 14-0, the Loggers claimed the seventh and final Western A playoff seed, denying the Maroons a berth in the postseason.

Jack Keeley picked off Sahkaia Wehr on the Yellowjackets second play of the game for a pick six and less than a minute later Eyston Lakkala scored on a 1-yard run to give Central a 13-0 lead. Lakkala then tacked on a 50-yard rushing score midway through the first to put Central up 20-0.

Central concludes the season, which began with a Week 1 forfeit to Polson, at 3-6 while Stevensville ends at 2-7.

Class A scores

Frenchtown 51, East Helena 0

Libby 14, Corvallis 0

Sidney 31, Glendive 14

Polson 38, Whitefish 24

