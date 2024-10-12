Class A roundup: Explosive East Helena continues high-scoring ways with win over Lockwood

EAST HELENA — East Helena quarterback Jack Taylor threw three touchdown passes in the first quarter and the Vigilantes went on to set a program-high in victories with a 54-18 win over Lockwood Friday night.

The victory improved the Vigilantes to 2-1 in the Southeastern A and moved their overall record to 4-3. It ensures the team will set a record for wins in a season for the program, which began playing varsity football in the 2021 season.

Taylor began the game with 20 touchdown passes, and he wasted little time in adding to that total. The senior QB hooked up with Slade Olson on the team’s first play from scrimmage after the Vigilantes returned the opening kickoff to Lockwood’s 20-yard line.

John Benevides and Hagen Paddock were also recipients of first-quarter scoring passes from Taylor. Hayden Wright added a 40-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter to lift the Vigilantes to a 28-0 lead.

Taylor finished with four touchdown passes — Paddock caught two of them — giving Taylor 24 for the season. Kyle Kleppelid rushed for two touchdowns as well for the Vigilantes.

East Helena has been held under 30 points just two times this season. Billings Central defeated East Helena 41-14 and Havre upended the Vigilantes last week 33-28. East Helena will get another strong test next week at Laurel as the Vigilantes continue to challenge for a playoff berth. Laurel, ranked fourth, fell Friday at Havre.

Lockwood dropped to 1-1 and 2-5.

Elsewhere in Class A …

No. 1 Frenchtown 48, Ronan 12

No. 2 Billings Central 2, Hardin 0 (forfeit)

No. 3 Dillon 14, Hamilton 13 (Thursday)

Havre 27, No. 4 Laurel 20

Bigfork 68, Browning 7

Glendive 34, Sidney 7

Lewistown 27, Miles City 16

Whitefish 48, Stevensville 0