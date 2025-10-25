High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Class A roundup: East Helena routs No. 4 Lewistown, clinches home playoff game

CMS Football Class A.png
MTN Sports
CMS Football Class A.png
Posted

In what can be considered the first true high-stakes game in East Helena program history, the Vigilantes answered the call to clinch their first-ever Class A home playoff game.

Leo Longcake scored rushed for five touchdowns as East Helena took advantage of three first-half turnovers on the way to a 42-6 victory over division rival and No. 4-ranked Lewistown. EHHS, which opened its doors in the fall of 2020, finished the regular season with a 7-2 overall record and claimed the No. 2 seed from the Central.

Lewistown ended the regular season 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the league. The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed in the playoffs from the Central. Laurel, the division winner, routed Havre 49-13 on Friday.

Key Week 9 matchup: East Helena 42, No. 4 Lewistown 6

Takeaways were the key to East Helena's first-half surge, and they paved the way for a watershed victory.

Two first-quarter turnovers by the Eagles — an interception and a fumble — helped set up a pair of Longcake touchdown runs as East Helena built a 14-0 lead. After stopping Lewistown on fourth down, Parker Taylor hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass as the advantage grew to 21-0.

Two more short TD runs by Longcake gave the Vigilantes a 34-0 advantage before halftime. Longcake added another rushing TD in the third as the lead ballooned to 42-0.

East Helena secures first home playoff game with blowout over No. 4 Lewistown

Other Class A highlights:

No. 3 Laurel 49, Havre 13

No. 3 Laurel steamrolls Havre 49-13

Butte Central 38, Dillon 27

Butte Central pulls past Dillon 38-27, Maroons return to playoffs for first time since 2019

Other scores:

No. 1 Billings Central 67, Glendive 13

No. 2 Frenchtown 48, Ronan 8

No. 5 Hamilton 53, Corvallis 3

Columbia Falls 50, Libby 26

Livingston 35, Browning 20

Lockwood 47, Miles City 32

Polson 48, Ronan 8

Sidney 39, Hardin 16

Whitefish 22, Bigfork 21

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Results from around the state