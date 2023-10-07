Class A roundup: Dillon puts stamp on No. 1 ranking with victory over No. 2 Hamilton

DILLON — In the marquee Class A game of the week, Dillon put its stamp on the No. 1 ranking against shorthanded and No. 2-ranked Hamilton.

Dillon’s Kee Christiansen and Max Davis each had a hand in three touchdowns as the Beavers prevailed 35-7 on Friday. Meanwhile, Hamilton was without one of its key players in quarterback Tyson Bauder, who was forced to sit out due to an altercation with an opposing player the week prior.

Christiansen was sharp early, and he connected with Davis on a 60-yard scoring pass for the Beavers to grab a 7-0 lead. Christiansen then scored on a 56-yard run and Dillon went in front 13-0 with 5:17 left in the opening quarter.

Hamilton cut into Dillon’s lead halfway through the second quarter, as Lucas Lant threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Stewart, making the score 13-7 with 6:05 left before the break. That’s where things stood at halftime.

Late in the third, Christiansen found Davis again, this time on a 14-yard pass for a touchdown on a fourth-and-9 play. The Beavers then converted a two-point try to make the score 21-7.

Dillon then stopped the Broncs on their own fourth-down play to get the ball back with about 8:00 left in the game, and went on to tack on two consecutive scores — a goal-line plunge by Kale Konen and an interception return from Davis to give the Beavers a 35-7 advantage.

Dillon is now 6-0 overall and in sole possession of first place in the Southwest conference. Hamilton slipped to 5-1.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

No. 3 Billings Central 49, Hardin 0

No. 4 Lewistown 33, Miles City 6

Bigfork 54, Browning 28

Butte Central 21, Livingston 14

Columbia Falls 41, Libby 0

Frenchtown 35, Ronan 7

Glendive 26, Sidney 20

Laurel 30, Havre 17

Lockwood 36, East Helena 29

Whitefish 62, Stevensville 14