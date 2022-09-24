Class A roundup: Defense, Kale VanCampen's four TDs lead Havre to shutout win over Miles City

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday.)

MILES CITY — Kale VanCampen accounted for four touchdowns Friday and Havre’s defensive pitched a shutout in a 26-0 victory over Miles City at Connors Stadium.

VanCampen hit Trey Gary with a 52-yard TD pass in the first quarter and an 11-yard touchdown throw in the third as the Blue Ponies took a 14-0 lead. VanCampen also had a 20-yard touchdown run in the third, and a 25-yard run to the end zone to cap the scoring in the fourth.

VanCampen finished 5-of-10 passing 94 yards, and also rushed for 62 yards on eight attempts. He led an offense that possessed the ball for more than 38 minutes and converted on 9 of 13 third-down plays.

Defensively, the Blue Ponies limited Miles City to seven first downs and 136 yards of total offense. Havre turned two turnovers into 12 points.

Andy Bundy led Miles City with 50 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Havre improved to 3-2 overall this season while the Cowboys dipped to 3-2.

Other Class A scores:

Billings Central 68, Livingston 0

Corvallis 20, Butte Central 16

Dillon 21, Frenchtown 10

Glendive 33, Lockwood 3

Hamilton 44, Stevensville 13

Laurel 42, Hardin 0

Lewistown 44, Sidney 7

Polson 49, Libby 0

Whitefish 35, East Helena 0