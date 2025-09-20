Class A roundup: Billings Central solidifies No. 1 rank with shutout of No. 2 Laurel

Class A favorite and No. 1-ranked Billings Central on Friday beat a ranked opponent for the third straight week, racing past archrival Laurel, the No. 2 team in the rankings, 35-0 on homecoming.

Elswhere,

There were three cross-class matchups on the schedule Friday night, with Frenchtown and Ronan also playing Class B Florence and Missoula Loyola, respectively.

Key Week 4 matchup: No. 1 Billings Central 35, No. 2 Laurel 0

Will Snell caught a touchdown pass from Howie Martin on the second play of the game, setting the tone for a Central win as the Rams moved to 4-0.

Layne Alexander and Ayden Salter each scored on short runs later in the first quarter for a 21-0 advantage. Alexander added another short TD run in the second quarter following a Laurel turnover.

Later in the second, Michael Thomas spun away from tacklers for a 44-yard touchdown rush, giving Central a 35-0 advantage by halftime. The teams went scoreless with a running clock in the second half.

The Rams now own a 61-19-1 all-time series lead over Laurel, and have won five meetings in a row.

Other Class A highlights:

Whitefish 14 No. 2 Class B Eureka 7

Vlad Shestak's 35-yard pick-6 with 7:45 to go broke a 7-7 tie and the Bulldogs forced four turnovers to beat Eureka for the first time in three tries. Jordan Harmon's end-zone interception with 38 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Bulldogs (2-2). Shestak has three interception returns for touchdowns in the last two games.

Other scores:

No. 5 Frenchtown 23, Florence 8

East Helena 21, Lockwood 6

Missoula Loyola 43, Ronan 0

Sidney 54, Bowman Co. (N.D.) 12

