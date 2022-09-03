Class A roundup: Big plays by Tyson Bauder lead defending champ Hamilton to 13th consecutive win

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday)

HAMILTON — Defending Class A champion Hamilton made short work of conference foe Dillon on Friday, as quarterback Tyson Bauder made several big plays and the defense stood tall in 34-7 victory.

Hamilton’s offense turned it over on its opening possession but worked quickly down the field on their subsequent drive, capping it with an 8-yard touchdown run by Bauder.

The QB then scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter, giving Hamilton a 13-0 advantage, and he ran one in again just before halftime, tight-roping the sideline for a 25-yard touchdown and a 20-0 lead.

The Beavers drove the ball to Hamilton’s 30, but Hunter Stewart intercepted a pass to snuff out that drive and end the half. The Broncs’ Isaiah Van de Baan intercepted a pass inside the red zone in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Bauder found the end zone for the fourth time, keeping it for a 10-yard scoring run to give the Broncs a 27-0 advantage. Bauder later fount Eli Taylor on a touchdown pass to cap the scoring for the Broncs.

Dillon got in the end zone midway through the fourth on a connection between Kee Christiansen and Eli Nourse.

Other Class A scores:

Billings Central 42, Miles City 13

Butte Central 51, Browning 12

Columbia Falls 43, East Helena 6

Laurel 62, Lockwood 9 (Thursday, highlights below)

Laurel rolls Lockwood, improves to 2-0

Lewistown 24, Havre 7

Libby 21, Ronan 12

Polson 49, Stevensville 0

Sidney 42, Livingston 6

Whitefish 24, Frenchtown 13