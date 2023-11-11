Class A playoffs: Undefeated Dillon pushes past Lewistown into championship game

DILLON — Since the turn of the century, Dillon has been synonymous with state-championship football. Now the Beavers are headed back to the title game for the first time in seven years.

Quarterback Kee Christiansen accounted for three touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense, and Dillon went on a 26-14 victory over defending champion Lewistown in the Class A semifinals Friday night. The Beavers will host either Columbia Falls or Corvallis in next week’s title game and will be seeking the program’s ninth championship.

The game began as a tug of war but Dillon (10-0) jumped in front on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Christiansen to Max Davis (the PAT was no good) late in the first quarter.

The score was unchanged until about 5:00 left before halftime, when Christiansen ran one in from 4 yards out following an interception by teammate Layne Phillips. A two-point conversion put the Beavers ahead 14-0.

Christiansen added a 5-yard TD run with 3:26 left in the third quarter as Dillon grabbed a 20-0 lead. The advantage grew to 26-0 on a 4-yard run by Kale Konen in the first minute of the fourth.

Lewistown got on the scoreboard with 2:45 remaining in the game on a 1-yard touchdown run by Brody Jeness and added another late TD, but it was too little too late. A year after winning the program’s first title in 21 years, the Eagles finished their season with an 8-3 record.