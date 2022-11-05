Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

Class A playoffs: RBs Clay Oven, Kade Boyd help Billings Central survive Dillon

MicrosoftTeams-image (13).png
HM Sports Dillon Billings Central.png
Posted at 4:23 PM, Nov 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-05 20:14:59-04

BILLINGS — Billings Central's running game, led by backs Clay Oven and Kade Boyd, was the difference in the Rams' 24-21 victory over Dillon in the Class A playoff quarterfinals Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

Boyd ran for 178 yards on 25 carries and scored two touchdowns, while Boyd had 166 yards on 26 attempts. As a team, the Rams rushed for 404 yards on 68 carries, an average of 5.9 yards per rush. Quarterback Adam Balkenbush, who threw just one pass, also rushed for a touchdown.

The Rams grabbed a 10-0 lead in the first half following a 27-yard field goal by Jack DeBourg and a 3-yard TD run by Balkenbush. Dillon fought back to take a 14-10 lead on a 2-yard run by Kee Christianson and a 72-yard scoring pass from Christianson to Caden Hansen.

A 5-yard touchdown run by Oven put Central back in the lead 17-14 in the fourth, but the Beavers went back in front on a 63-yard pass from Christianson to Eli Nourse.

Oven, after converting a key fourth down, put Central in the lead for good with a 1-yard run with under a minute to play.

The Rams (9-1) travel to face defending champion Hamilton (10-0) in the semifinals next week. Dillon (8-2) saw its eight-game winning streak come to an end.

Other Class A quarterfinal scores:

Hamilton 34, Whitefish 20 (Highlights below)

Hamilton holds off Whitefish to advance to 6th straight Class A semifinal

Polson 14, Laurel 7 (Highlights below)

Jarrett Wilson leads a game winning drive to secure a semifinal spot for the Pirates

Lewistown 14, Columbia Falls 6 (Highlights below)

Lewistown survives Columbia Falls, advances to Semifinals

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119