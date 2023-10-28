Class A playoffs: QB Lucas Lant, Hamilton top Bigfork in postseason opener

HAMILTON — Quarterback Lucas Lant, starting in place of the injured Tyson Bauder, had a hand in five touchdowns and Hamilton pulled away from Bigfork for a 34-21 for a first-round Class A playoff victory Friday night.

It was Bigfork that took an early 7-0 lead on Asher Knopik’s 2-yard run with 6:46 left in the first quarter. Hamilton tied the score later in the first on a 5-yard TD run by Lant.

The Broncs seized a 14-7 lead a minute into the second quarter when Lant aired out a 66-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Stewart. But Bigfork pulled even on its next possession thanks to a 6-yard touchdown run by Wyatt Johnson.

Lant accounted for his third touchdown late in the first half, finding the end zone on a 30-yard run to help give Hamilton a 20-14 lead at the break.

The Broncs embarked on a clock-eating drive to begin the second half which was capped by a 13-yard touchdown run from — guess who — Lant. That put Hamilton in front 26-14 with 5:08 left in the third.

Lant wasn’t done, and he added another touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Broncs built a 34-14 lead.

Hamilton, now 7-2 overall, travels to play defending state champion Lewistown in the quarterfinals next week. Bigfork, in its first season back in the Class A ranks, finished with a 4-5 overall record.

To see the full Class A playoff pairings and bracket, click here.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

Laurel 35, Glendive 7

Class A playoffs: Laurel handles Glendive, advances to quarters

Columbia Falls 42, Whitefish 0

Class A Playoffs: Columbia Falls dominates Whitefish to punch ticket to quarterfinals in style

Havre 38, Lockwood 0