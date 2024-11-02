Class A playoffs: Lewistown, Havre, Whitefish, Columbia Falls move on with Round 1 wins

Three teams won comfortably while one held on to prevail in the final moments in the first round of the Class A football playoffs.

Havre, Lewistown, Whitefish and Columbia Falls all advanced to next week's quarterfinal round with home victories Friday night.

Lewistown, the No. 3 seed from the East, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 37-7 rout of Miles City, the East's No. 6 seed. The Eagles, state champions in 2022, improved to 8-2 with the win and moved on to play at Dillon, last season's state titlist, next week.

Miles City ended its season with a 5-5 record.

Havre, No. 4 from the East, took down East Helena with a 42-19 win. The Blue Ponies (7-3) earned a road date with undefeated Frenchtown (9-0), the West's top seed, next week.

East Helena was vying for the program's first playoff victory. The Vigilantes ended the season with a 5-5 mark.

Meanwhile, Whitefish and Bigfork played a thriller, with the Bulldogs, the West's No. 4 seed, beating the Vikings, the West's No. 5, 24-21. Whitefish saw a 17-0 lead evaporate but was rescued by a Carson Gulick touchdown with less than a minute left to claim the win.

The Bulldogs (7-3) will travel to East top-seed Billings Central (9-0) in the quarterfinals next week. Bigfork finished with a 5-4 record.

Columbia Falls, the West's No. 3, also made it through to the quarterfinal round with a 42-16 win over Corvallis, the West's No. 6 seed. The Wildcats, last year's state runner-up, improved to 7-2 and will visit Laurel (7-2), the East's No. 2 seed, next week.

Corvallis finished its season with a 5-4 overall mark.

2024 Class A football state playoffs

First round

Friday, Nov. 1

Game 1: Havre 42, East Helena 19

Game 2: Columbia Falls 42, Corvallis 16

Game 3: Whitefish 24, Bigfork 21

Game 4: Lewistown 37, Miles City 7

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Game 5: Havre at Frenchtown

Game 6: Columbia Falls at Laurel

Game 7: Whitefish at Billings Central

Game 8: Lewistown at Dillon

Semifinals

Nov. 15-16

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

