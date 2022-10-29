Class A playoffs: Laurel routs Libby, advances on strength of running game

LAUREL — On the strength of 238 total rushing yards, Laurel routed Libby 45-6 in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs on a windy Saturday at the LHS Sports Complex.

Camden Johnson rushed for a pair of touchdowns and teammates Tanner Schwend and Owen Younger each accounted for two scores as Laurel (8-2) marched on to the quarterfinals. Libby closed its season with a 4-6 record.

Johnson scored the opening TD on a 51-yaard run, and the lead grew to 14-0 on a 19-yard pass by Gus Robertson to Chase Burrows. After Cy Stevenson scored from 4 yards to pull Libby within 14-6, Laurel reeled off the next 31 points, including a touchdown run and pass from Schwend and a TD run and reception from Younger.

Stevenson, a Montana Grizzly commit, finished with 53 yards rushing on 17 carries and Libby's only touchdown. Trevor Collins threw for 99 yards on 10-of-18 passing but also had an interceptino. Libby converted just 2 of 12 third-down plays.

Other first-round Class A scores:

Columbia Falls 48, Miles City 0

Dillon 42, Frenchtown 34 (Friday, highlights below)

Kee Christiansen racks up 5 touchdowns, Dillon outlasts Frenchtown 42-34 in Class A first round

Whitefish 17, Havre 7

