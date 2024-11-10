Class A playoffs: Havre upsets Frenchtown as East flexes muscles in quarterfinals

FRENCHTOWN — Griffin Terry had a hand in five touchdowns and Tate Nelson found paydirt three times to help Havre upset Frenchtown 47-30 in a quarterfinal game of the Class A football state playoffs on Saturday.

Terry and Nelson hooked up for the game's first touchdown to give the Blue Ponies a 7-0 first-quarter lead, but Frenchtown went into halftime up 16-13 after a pair of touchdowns from Cyr to Hardy.

Frenchtown extended its lead to 23-13 in the third quarter on a Cole Johnson touchdown run.

But Havre took control from there. Terry scored on a quarterback sneak to cut the deficit to 23-19 and then found Teegan Solomon for a TD to give the Blue Ponies a 26-23 advantage.

Frenchtown couldn't handle the ensuing kickoff, and Havre jumped on the loose ball. Just a few plays later, Terry threw a touchdown pass to Chris Bell to make it 33-23.

Johnson then returned the kickoff for a Frenchtown touchdown to bring the Broncs back within 33-30, but Nelson and Terry each added touchdown runs in the final 5 minutes to give Havre a cushion and propel the Blue Ponies into the semifinals.

Havre will meet Laurel next week after the Locomotives held on for a 35-28 win over Columbia Falls in a quarterfinal game on Saturday.

The other semifinal will pit Lewistown against Billings Central, after both teams won afternoon games to give the Eastern division a clean sweep of Saturday's quarterfinal games.

Lewistown upset reigning champion Dillon 21-13, and Billings Central routed Whitefish 55-21.

2024 Class A football state playoffs

Quarterfinals

Nov. 9

Havre 47, Frenchtown 30

Laurel 35, Columbia Falls 28

Billings Central 55, Whitefish 21

Lewistown 21, Dillon 13

Semifinals

Nov. 15-16

Havre at Laurel

Lewistown at Billings Central

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Semifinal winners

