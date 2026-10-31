Class A playoffs: Hardin's 1st postseason win in 14 years highlights opening round

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round Class A playoff football on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:

Whitefish 36, Dillon 12

Whitefish drops Dillon, advances to Class A quarterfinals

Billings Central 13, Laurel 7

Billings Central wins slugfest over Laurel, advances to quarterfinals

Hardin 22, Lewistown 14

Frenchtown 56, Polson 19

Reigning champion Frenchtown rolls past Polson into State A quarterfinals

Quarterfinals

Friday, Nov. 6

Whitefish at East Helena

Billings Central at Hamilton

Hardin at Columbia Falls

Frenchtown at Sidney

