Class A playoffs: Hardin's 1st postseason win in 14 years highlights opening round

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round Class A playoff football on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026:
Whitefish 36, Dillon 12
Whitefish drops Dillon, advances to Class A quarterfinals
Billings Central 13, Laurel 7
Billings Central wins slugfest over Laurel, advances to quarterfinals
Hardin 22, Lewistown 14
Frenchtown 56, Polson 19
Reigning champion Frenchtown rolls past Polson into State A quarterfinals
Quarterfinals
Friday, Nov. 6
Whitefish at East Helena
Billings Central at Hamilton
Hardin at Columbia Falls
Frenchtown at Sidney