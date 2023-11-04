Class A playoffs: Columbia Falls knocks off Billings Central to move into semifinals

BILLINGS — Columbia Falls is back in the Class A football semifinals for the first time in five years.

Quarterback Cody Schweikert threw two touchdown passes and ran for another Saturday to lead the Wildcats to a 21-16 quarterfinal road win over previously unbeaten Billings Central. The win sends Columbia Falls into the semis for the first time since 2018.

Schweikert thre a 61-yard touchdown pass to Chance Miller in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, then ran in an 18-yard run in the second as the Wildcats took a 14-7 lead into halftime. Schweikert's 59-yard TD throw to Jace Hill in the fourth quarter put C-Falls ahead 21-10.

Central's Ayden Salter began the in the first quarter with a 5-yard touchdown run. Central's only other points came off the leg of kicker Jack Debourg, who made a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Columbia Falls improved its record to 8-2 and advanced to face Corvallis in next week's semifinal round. Corvallis held off Laurel 24-17 in Saturday's quarterfinals (highlights below). Billings Central, ranked as high as No. 2 this season in MTN Sports' power rankings, finished the season 9-1.

Elsewhere in Class A ...

Corvallis 24, Laurel 17

Corvallis outlasts Laurel 24-17 in Class A quarterfinals

Dillon 28, Havre 21

Lewistown 36, Hamilton 13