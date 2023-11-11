Class A playoffs: Columbia Falls beats Corvallis, will face Dillon in title game

CORVALLIS — Cody Schweikert threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Columbia Falls advanced to the Class A state championship game with a 19-7 semifinal victory over Corvallis on Saturday.

The Wildcats will appear in the fourth title game in program history, and are seeking their first title since 2017 when they face undefeated Dillon next week.

Continuing his strong play from a quarterfinal win over Billings Central a week prior, Wildcats quarterback Cody Schweikert gave his team a 6-0 lead with a 1-yard touchdown run with 2:52 left in the first quarter.

That score was made possible initially by Columbia Falls’ defense stuffing Corvallis on a fourth-down play on the prior possession.

Schweikert gave C-Falls a two-score lead on a 2-yard TD run with 9:16 left in the second quarter, making the score 13-0. Later in the first half Columbia Falls got tricky when Banyan Johnson took a handoff and then threw to Jace Hill in the end zone for a 22-yard score.

That put the Wildcats ahead 19-0 at the half, though Corvallis put a dent in the lead on a 4-yard run by Logan Avery midway through the third quarter.

Columbia Falls improved to 9-2 and has now won seven straight games. Corvallis finished its best season in nearly 50 years with an 8-2 record.