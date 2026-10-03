Class A: Hamilton upsets Frenchtown; Whitefish, Billings Central roll

A roundup of scores and highlights from Oct. 2, 2026, in Class A football:
No. 1 Whitefish 49, Polson 3
Forthofer scores three times in Bulldogs 49-3 blowout over Polson
No. 2 Billings Central 34, Lockwood 10
Billings Central tops Lockwood 34-10, moves to 5-1
Hamilton 21, No. 3 Frenchtown 20
Hamilton scores in final minute to edge past No. 3 Frenchtown in Battle of the Broncs
No. 4 Sidney 47, Miles City 21
Butte Central 55, Stevensville 7
Columbia Falls 69, Ronan 0
Dillon 46, Corvallis 14
East Helena 35, Laurel 0
Bearek Shuman's big night propels East Helena past Laurel