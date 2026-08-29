Class A: Frenchtown, Billings Central dominant in season openers

The high school football season is underway in Class A, and Friday provided some quality Week 1 matchups. Check out the scoreboard and top highlights below:

Billings Central 50, Dillon 0

Army commit Gunnar Larsen impresses as Billings Central shuts out Dillon

Columbia Falls 34, Lewistown 26 (Thursday)

Columbia Falls opens with win over Lewistown inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Frenchtown 38, Bigfork 0

Reigning state champs come out hot as Frenchtown routes Bigfork 38-0

Hamilton 49, Ronan 0

Laurel 54, Glendive 26

Libby 20, Browning 12

Lockwood 26, Butte Central 8

Special teams scores help Lockwood open season with win at Butte Central

Miles City at East Helena (Canceled)

Polson 29, Corvallis 14

Sidney 45, Livingston 6

Whitefish 50, Havre 20