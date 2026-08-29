Class A: Frenchtown, Billings Central dominant in season openers

The high school football season is underway in Class A, and Friday provided some quality Week 1 matchups. Check out the scoreboard and top highlights below:
Billings Central 50, Dillon 0
Army commit Gunnar Larsen impresses as Billings Central shuts out Dillon
Columbia Falls 34, Lewistown 26 (Thursday)
Columbia Falls opens with win over Lewistown inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium
Frenchtown 38, Bigfork 0
Reigning state champs come out hot as Frenchtown routes Bigfork 38-0
Hamilton 49, Ronan 0
Laurel 54, Glendive 26
Libby 20, Browning 12
Lockwood 26, Butte Central 8
Special teams scores help Lockwood open season with win at Butte Central
Miles City at East Helena (Canceled)
Polson 29, Corvallis 14
Sidney 45, Livingston 6
Whitefish 50, Havre 20