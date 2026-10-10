Class A: Columbia Falls takes down top-ranked Whitefish in thriller

A roundup of scores and highlights from Oct. 9, 2026, in Class A football:

Columbia Falls 34, No. 1 Whitefish 31

Columbia Falls upsets Whitefish in a classic with a 34-31 win

No. 2 Billings Central 47, Hardin 28

No. 2 Billings Central upends previously unbeaten Hardin-Lodge Grass

No. 3 Sidney 39, Lockwood 14

Sidney marches past Lockwood, now 7-0

No. 4 Lewistown 39, Havre 0

No. 4 Lewistown shuts out Havre to improve to 5-1

No. 5 Hamilton 41, Dillon 21

Corvallis 47, Stevensville 7

East Helena 61, Browning 0

Frenchtown 35, Butte Central 12

Laurel 42, Livingston 8

Libby 28, Ronan 14

Polson 29, Bigfork 25

