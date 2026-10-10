Class A: Columbia Falls takes down top-ranked Whitefish in thriller

A roundup of scores and highlights from Oct. 9, 2026, in Class A football:
Columbia Falls 34, No. 1 Whitefish 31
Columbia Falls upsets Whitefish in a classic with a 34-31 win
No. 2 Billings Central 47, Hardin 28
No. 2 Billings Central upends previously unbeaten Hardin-Lodge Grass
No. 3 Sidney 39, Lockwood 14
Sidney marches past Lockwood, now 7-0
No. 4 Lewistown 39, Havre 0
No. 4 Lewistown shuts out Havre to improve to 5-1
No. 5 Hamilton 41, Dillon 21
Corvallis 47, Stevensville 7
East Helena 61, Browning 0
Frenchtown 35, Butte Central 12
Laurel 42, Livingston 8
Libby 28, Ronan 14
Polson 29, Bigfork 25