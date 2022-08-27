Centerville's home opener ends with 28-7 victory over North Star

CENTERVILLE — In a battle between the north and central divisions in 6-Man football, Centerville opened up their season hosting North Star.

With gusts 20 mph and higher, both teams used their running game to jump start their offenses. With ample athletes, for Centerville the play-action passing game opened up as quarterback Luke Kelley connected with 6-foot-3 Alijah Evans for two touchdowns in the first half to set the tone.

Centerville hits the road next week taking on 6-man powerhouse White Sulphur Springs while North Star takes on Great Falls Central at home.