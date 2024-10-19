Centerville runs past DGSG 68-38 in top-two 6-Man showdown

STANFORD — In a Saturday clash of the top two teams in 6-Man, it was defending state champion and No. 2-ranked Centerville running past No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 68-38.

Both sides traded turnovers on their first possessions, respectively, but the scoring picked up soon after.

The Miners (7-1) found offense quickly on their second drive, as all-around playmaker Luke Kelley — after a long rush — connected with Kale Annis for the game's first score.

It would be quickly answered by the Bearcats (7-1), as Tyce Smith found Brody Ridgeway in the end zone to make it 8-6.

From there, Centerville began to create space. Kelley returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

With the score then 24-14 in favor of the visitors, DGSG got back on the board with Smith finding Axel Becker on a toe-tap touchdown to try to close the gap.

That was the closest the game would be the rest of the way, as by halftime Centerville would extend its lead to 46-20. In the second half, the Miners outscored the Bearcats 22-18.

Centerville took a big step toward clinching the 6-Man Central division with the win.