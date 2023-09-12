Centerville rolls past Highwood in resumption of game postponed by players' injuries

HIGHWOOD — Centerville rolled past Highwood 48-0 on Monday as the teams resumed their 6-Man game that was postponed last Friday when two players suffered separate injuries.

The game was originally halted Friday night when two players sustained injuries. Highwood's William Elkins and Centerville's Zack Anderson were hurt in separate occurrences on a Highwood kickoff return with 5:44 remaining in the first quarter.

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Centerville beat Highwood 48-0 on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Both were taken to hospitals in Great Falls — Anderson was airlifted by helicopter with a back injury while Elkins was taken by ambulance for a leg injury, according to school officials. The game was halted with No. 6 Centerville leading 16-0.

On Monday, Elkins was on the sidelines with crutches and a boot after breaking his leg. Anderson has been discharged from the hospital and is home with his family recovering.

"He's doing good," said Centerville coach Brian Davison. "He's sore, but he's doing good."

The Miners wasted no time picking up where they left off, scoring on every possession in the first half for a 36-0 lead after two quarters. Josh Kelley, who ran for two touchdowns on Friday, added another rushing touchdown of 36 yards. He also threw two passing touchdowns to Karson Darko.

Davison was happy with the performance of his team after an emotional, and unorthodox few days.

"They all understand that stuff like that happens in football," Davison said. "But they did a good job of re-focusing and knowing that they needed to come out and continue to play football. They couldn't keep the injury in the back of their minds, they just needed to focus on what's ahead of them and they did a great job of it tonight."

Centerville improves to 3-0 and will face Great Falls Central (1-2) on Saturday. Meanwhile Highwood drops to 0-3 and will play at Power-Dutton-Brady (2-1) this weekend.

