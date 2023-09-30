Centerville pulls away from DGSG in second half for 73-22 win

CENTERVILLE — Centerville’s first two possessions Saturday gave the feeling that the Miners would have run away with it in the first half, but Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine battled back for as long as they could.

In the end, Centerville ran away with a 73-22 6-Man victory.

On the first play of the game, Luke Kelley went 27-yards through the air to Kale Annis for the Miners' first score of the game. On their following drive they scored in one play again as Kelley took a hand off and went for 50-yards to give Centerville a 14-0 lead.

On the defensive end Kelley came up with an interception to set up the offense, but the Bearcats defense came up with a big stop on fourth down. DGSG began the drive on their own one yard line and it was Axel Becker who picked up the 79-yards they needed.

Tyce Smith connected with Becker for a gain of 16 yards to give them some breathing room, then they connected once more for a 63 yard touchdown to make it 14-6.

Luke Kelley’s outstanding first quarter was not over just yet. On the Miner’s responding drive, Kelley did it all in one play again as he ran for 35-yards to extend their lead to 22-6. Centerville’s offense began to dominate as Caden Olson got in on the fun with a 37-yard rush of his own that put them out in front 28-6.

Bearcats responded once more before going into halftime. Becker kept it on the ground from 8-yards out and crossed the plain to make it a two score game at 28-14. DGSG received the ball to begin the second half and Tyce Smith’s return put them right on the doorstep of the end zone. They capitalized on the return as Smith fired a 7-yard dart into Becker to make the score 28-22.

It was a breeze from there on out for the Miners, though. Following the Becker touchdown, Kelley returned the kickoff for another score and pushed the lead back up to 34-22. The next time their offense saw the field, Kelley found Karson Darko on two straight plays which resulted in another Miner touchdown.

The Miners never looked back as they continued finding the end zone, on their way to the win. Centerville improved to 6-0 for the first time since the 2009 season, while DGSG dropped to an even 3-3.