Burckley's late FG lifts Billings Senior past Butte, 18-17

BILLINGS - Sophomore kicker Maclain Burckley drilled a 20-yard field goal with two seconds left Thursday night lifting Billings Senior over Butte 18-17 in the season opener for both teams at Daylis Stadium in Billings.

The Broncs (1-0) led 9-0 before Butte scored 17 unanswered. Senior answered in the 4th quarter when Jacob Miller ran one around the left side on 4th-and-goal from the five yard line. The two-point pass attempt to tie was batted down in the end zone. Miller also scored on a nine-yard run to cap Senior's opening drive.

The Bulldogs (0-1), on their final possession, were effectively burning clock with a drive past mid-field. But with 4:40 to play, Peyton Morton intercepted a pass for Senior that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. The Broncs pounded away at their run game marching to the 10-yard line with six seconds left before Burckley connected on the game-winner with two second remaining.

Burckley also hit a 33-yard-field goal in the first half.

Jace Stenson threw a pair of touchdowns passes to Jonas Sherman and Cameron Gurnsey, the latter making it 17-9 Butte with 10:48 to play.

