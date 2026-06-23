MILES CITY — The Melstone Cowboy was back in Montana this past weekend spreading his football knowledge to the youth of the Treasure State.

Brody Grebe, who starred on defense at Montana State from 2021-24, held his MT 41 Football camps in Miles City, Sidney, Glendive and Medicine Lake, giving kids in eastern Montana a more local option.

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Brody Grebe brings inaugural MT 41 Football camps to eastern Montana

Joining Grebe at the camps were current and former Montana State players like Hunter Sharbono, Paul Brott, Bryce Grebe, Mason Dethman and Ben Glasscock.

“You go to a team camp in Dickinson or you go to the Cats or Griz individual camps. Besides that, there weren't a whole lot of options, and for the most part those are a lot of recruiting. You get coached, don't get me wrong," Grebe said. "Being able to get in an intimate setting like this — we have three or four players per coach. So each player is going to get coached to their full potential."

“Whether it was going to be a camp or something like that, I've always wanted to do that," said Froid graduate Mason Dethman of bringing camps back to his neck of the woods. "Being teammates with Taco (Dowler) and Adam (Jones), they do their camps all over and the kids love it. I know they're big fans of Taco and Adam, but they love to work with us and we love to work with them. Being able to give back to them is just so big to us and why we love it."

Since graduating from Montana State, Grebe has relocated to Williston, N.D., and taken a job as an engineer where he and his wife MacKenzie (Dethman) now live with their dog, Birdie.

“Trying to enjoy life. I miss being around the guys every single day. I miss being around football, but mostly it's the relationships and going back being able to see them. That's the stuff I miss the most," Grebe said.

While Brody may be the most recognizable member of Bobcat football in his family, younger brother Bryce has a national championship ring he can flaunt in his brother’s face.

“Oh yeah. About every time I talk to him I have to listen to it. I'm going to have a lot of long years of listening to that," Brody said.

What an opportunity for eastern Montana’s up and comers to learn from some of Montana State’s best, as Brody said he hopes these camps can expand around the state in the coming years.

