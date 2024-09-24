Broadview-Lavina football team recharged following down year

The Broadview-Lavina football team was brought back to earth last fall.

After the Pirates made the program’s first state title game and placed runner-up in the 6-Man ranks in 2022, they finished just 3-5 in 2023. That fueled the group of seniors that helped contribute as sophomores.

“Just staying focused really and having your head on right," senior Wyatt Downs said. "We went into weightlifting and did a lot of open gyms. Getting together and getting to work together was the main point."

“After last season, we got our butts whooped a little bit and it was honestly great for us," said senior Connor Glennie. "We came back in the summer and kind of wanted to get back to where we were a couple of years ago. The motivation to get back to the top was really there."

There’s also a new face roaming the Broadview-Lavina sidelines, as Chad Lippert has taken the reigns of the program.

“I've known these players since they were in first and second grade. I've known them a long time and watched them grow up, so it's been really easy. They're just a great group of kids," Lippert said.

“I love it, honestly," Glennie said. "We have a lot of freedom on offense. He's a great coach that listens to you. He knows that we can see some things on the field and listens and we get things done and listen to him."

Between Glennie and Lippert’s son Ty, a junior, the Pirates have had an extremely dynamic 1-2 punch that’s been able to keep defenses guessing.

“It really makes it a lot of fun, because we can throw the ball back and forth between the two of them. I think it keeps the defense on their heels a little bit, so it's really fun having two guys that can throw the ball like that," Lippert said.

The 4-0 Pirates will enjoy a well-deserved week off before a showdown with rival Bridger on Oct. 4.