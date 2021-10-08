Bozeman Gallatin Raptors steamroll Belgrade Panthers

BELGRADE — After rain all Thursday afternoon, it turned out to be a beautiful night for football in Belgrade. The hometown Panthers took on the 2-4 Gallatin Raptors. The last time the two faced off in 2020, the Raptors started the game off with a double-pass for a touchdown, boosting them to their first ever win in school history. The Panthers were looking to get their revenge tonight by winning their first game of 2021.

Gallatin quarterback Garrett Dahlke torched the Panthers defense for five touchdown passes to lead the Raptors to a 42-0 victory.

On Gallatin’s first drive of the game, the Raptors elected to go for it on fourth and goal from the 7-yard-line, where Raptors junior QB Garrett Dahlke found his receiver Michael Armstrong who held on through a tough collision for a touchdown. 6-0 Gallatin after the missed extra-point.

On drive number two, Raptors were faced with fourth down again and Dahlke aired it out to Noah Dahlke for a 36-yard touchdown grab. After an offensive pass interference took away a conversion on the 2-point attempt, Gallatin tried again. Dahlke threw it to the back of the end zone and Tyler Nansel made a terrific grab, making it 14-0 Raptors after the extra point.

One minute into the 2nd quarter, Bryce Mikkelson made it 21-0 on a two-yard touchdown run. The Dahlke to Dahlke connection would hit again with a few minutes left in the first-half on a 66-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-0.

Then with 45 seconds left in the half, Dahlke heaved one to Nansel once again, who made the grab and ran it in for a 75-yard touchdown to put Gallatin up 35-0 before the half.Dahlke threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day to Quinn Clark in the second half to make it 42-0.

Gallatin improves their record to 2-5,1-4 in conference. Belgrade falls to 0-6, 0-4 in conference.

Gallatin High takes on the Bozeman Hawks at Van Winkle Stadium next Friday and Belgrade faces off against Billings Skyview next Thursday.